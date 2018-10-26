In 1847, an Irish Ranger returns from war to find that his mother has died in the famine and his brother is sentenced to death by the British. When his plan to emigrate to America fails, he starts a vendetta against the establishment in Ireland.

“There is no denying the power of this affecting, artful history lesson and tribute to Celtic tenacity in the style of a lean, mean western.” - The List

Buy your tickets at https://digitalgym.org/black-47/