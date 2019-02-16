Black Comix Day: Heroes Rise 2

The 2nd Annual Black Comix Day is a celebration of Professional African-American Comic Book Writers and Artists for Black History Month. These creators have been published by all the major publishers such as Marvel and DC Comics, Image Comics and a host of Independent publishers such as San Diego's KID Comics. Two Panels will be featured as well: 1pm-2pm Empowered: How Indie Comic Creators Build Universes and Communities. 2:10pm-3:10pm The Renaissance: From Harlem to Saturday Mornings. A discussion on the past & future of Black Representation in Animation. Come and enjoy the day!