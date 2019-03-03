Black {Men}tal Health Series (Part 1): I Am Not Human

World Beat Center 2100 Park Blvd, San Diego, California 92101

Learn about the history and unique violence and trauma experienced by the modern american black male.

The black male body has been the ultimate prize in the cash machine of global capitalism, profiting and pleasuring from every stage from cradle to grave. Propaganda has fueled, while trauma has allowed the current state of the black man deteriorate, causing confusing within the black community. Black men have have labeled as the perpetrator while being the victim solidifying the black males’ ultimate position as animal, machine, sexual object but never as a man or even human……. This will be an event not to be missed. It will be live streamed and Get more info at www.buyblacksandiego.com

World Beat Center 2100 Park Blvd, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
College Area
619 249-8557
