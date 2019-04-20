BLACKBIRD Writing Workshops with Lisa Brackmann, Tia Meredith, and Caitlin Rother

City Heights/Weingart Performance Annex 3795 3795 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, California 92105

hese writing workshops were developed from the script of BLACKBIRD by David Harrower, co-produced by The Poolhouse Project and San Diego Writers, Ink. If you’d like to attend one of these 90 minute productions, please purchase your tickets through Eventbrite.

All genres and all levels of writers are welcome to these workshops. Please bring a notebook and pen. Also, due the subject matter of these workshops, writers must be (at a minimum) high school age or older to attend.

To enroll in the class, go to: http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-04-20-blackbird-writing-workshops-with-lisa-brackmann-tia-meredith-and-caitlin-rother/

Art , Books, Talks & Discussions
619-696-0363
