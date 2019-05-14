Blade Runner 2019: Did Life Imitate Art?

Three futurists will have a conversation about the Blade Runner film legacy and its relevance to Southern California followed by a reception and film screening. Guest speakers include UC San Diego Alumnus and award-winning sci-fi author David Brin, Hollywood insider Paul Sammon and urban theorist Mike Davis. The panel will be moderated by Stephen Potts, former UC San Diego faculty member in the Department of Literature. Separate registration is required for the free panel talk and free screening. Presented by the UC San Diego Library at Atkinson Hall Auditorium.