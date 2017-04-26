Blind Beer & Cheese

What if you close your eyes, sip some suds & take a bite of fermented curd to let your taste buds do their thing?

That's what you'll do at this fun & quirky tasting. You'll blindly taste various styles of beer to learn the subtle differences between them. Then you'll pair them with various styles of cheese to learn which ones naturally love each other. It's fun & delicious in an intimate cheese shop setting.

Also enjoy 10% off anything in the shop the night of the class.