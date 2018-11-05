http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2018-11-05-blogging-with-raymond-martinez/

The ever-growing blogosphere has become a place where authors, writers and creatives can engage and further develop their audience.

Whether you’re writing a blog for promoting a business or service, marketing your current work, or just writing for fun, this course will guide you on industry best practices. You’ll receive a walkthrough of research methods and steps to starting a blog which includes looking at WordPress, Wix and Squarespace.

Together we’ll develop social media and digital marketing strategies to help you grow and engage your audience. We’ll also be looking at Google Analytics to understand your blogs engagement data and how to turn that data into sponsored and/or guest posts.

This course is an introduction to blogging, but would also serve as a good refresher course for more experienced bloggers.