The Blood Hunter: Horror Film Screenings and Panel

The Blood Hunter Screening on March 9th and 10th at the Scottish Rite Center FREE with Rocket Con Admission

"A broken man is recruited by a team of Vampire Hunters that seek something that he has."

Come watch this new indie horror movie from RazorEdge Films. This is a free screening for all San Diego Rocket Con attendees on March 9th and 10th. VIP Reserved seating will be available with more info to come.

Starring

Timothy Patrick Quill (Army of Darkness, Great and Powerful Oz, and every other Sam Raimi film), Jason Harris, Amy Truax, Danny Hicks (Evil Dead 2, Spider-Man 2, Darkman)

Directed By

Trevor Styles

Written By

Trevor Styles

Screenplay By

Trevor Styles, Chris Candelaria, Buddy Mackinder, Chas Llewellyn

Produced By

Brikotah Styles, Gary Busby, Dan Proffitt, Chas Llewellyn, Lauri Patterson, Chris Candelaria, Jamie Candelaria, RPG Intertainment and Shempstone Studios

Screening Schedule for Saturday and Sunday :

11:30am Panel

12:00pm Screening

1:50 to 2:15 Q and A

2:15 to 2:45 Special Guest Signings

(Guests to be Announced)

3:00pm Screening

Movie trailer available on Vimeo at : https://vimeo.com/259526286?fbclid=IwAR0CLBGnM_iJBHeODMSp5tN_PJG_72V9WaG-tIhtJg7uFpah1Dv8W5BGqn0

You can visit The Blood Hunter Facebook page at : https://www.facebook.com/thebloodhuntermovie/

San Diego Rocket Con Schedule, Guest List, and Ticket information available at : https://www.sdrocketcon.com/

Sponsored by Nerdvania.net and Revolution Gaming