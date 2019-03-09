The Blood Hunter: Horror Film Screenings and Panel
Scottish Rite Center 1895 Camino Del Rio South, San Diego, California 92108
The Blood Hunter Screening on March 9th and 10th at the Scottish Rite Center FREE with Rocket Con Admission
"A broken man is recruited by a team of Vampire Hunters that seek something that he has."
Come watch this new indie horror movie from RazorEdge Films. This is a free screening for all San Diego Rocket Con attendees on March 9th and 10th. VIP Reserved seating will be available with more info to come.
Starring
Timothy Patrick Quill (Army of Darkness, Great and Powerful Oz, and every other Sam Raimi film), Jason Harris, Amy Truax, Danny Hicks (Evil Dead 2, Spider-Man 2, Darkman)
Directed By
Trevor Styles
Written By
Trevor Styles
Screenplay By
Trevor Styles, Chris Candelaria, Buddy Mackinder, Chas Llewellyn
Produced By
Brikotah Styles, Gary Busby, Dan Proffitt, Chas Llewellyn, Lauri Patterson, Chris Candelaria, Jamie Candelaria, RPG Intertainment and Shempstone Studios
Screening Schedule for Saturday and Sunday :
11:30am Panel
12:00pm Screening
1:50 to 2:15 Q and A
2:15 to 2:45 Special Guest Signings
(Guests to be Announced)
3:00pm Screening
Movie trailer available on Vimeo at : https://vimeo.com/259526286?fbclid=IwAR0CLBGnM_iJBHeODMSp5tN_PJG_72V9WaG-tIhtJg7uFpah1Dv8W5BGqn0
You can visit The Blood Hunter Facebook page at : https://www.facebook.com/thebloodhuntermovie/
San Diego Rocket Con Schedule, Guest List, and Ticket information available at : https://www.sdrocketcon.com/
Sponsored by Nerdvania.net and Revolution Gaming