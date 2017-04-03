A Blue Afternoon

SDSU, Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union, Presidential Suite 5500 Campanile Dr #140, San Diego, California 92182

The Beautiful Arts Club and the Department of Classics and Humanities at SDSU present Percival Everett, Distinguished Professor of English, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences, and the author of nearly thirty books. Everett will discuss his latest work So Much Blue which has been hailed for the author’s deadpan humor and insightful commentary about the artistic life.

Free and open to the public

SDSU, Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union, Presidential Suite 5500 Campanile Dr #140, San Diego, California 92182

619-594-5186

