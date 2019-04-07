Conrad Prebys Music Center

Free

BlueRail is a two-hour-long, multidisciplinary, international, site-specific and improvised performance that moves through the halls, patio, stairs and secret little corners of the CPMC building. Over 40 extraordinary musicians, dancers, and visual artists from UCSD, San Diego, and Baja California will create BlueRail's audio-visual world. Like runners passing the baton in a relay race, these artists tag each other in and out of ensembles that will grow and change through parts of the building that we've chosen for the special ways in which they invite new social, convivial and communal dynamics. We invite the audience to take over the music building with us!

The event will be free and open to the public. Food and drinks will also be provided. The title BlueRail honors the dynamics of circulation that have shaped peoples' lives in the region. Like the trolleys that change direction at the border, BlueRail explores improvised ways of listening and sound that push and pull in many directions at once. We hope you will join us for this moving concert that fosters community in a fun and innovative way, while it also brings much-needed warmth to our building!