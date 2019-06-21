Blues & Rock’n Roll Dance Night

La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037

Live Music & Dancing Every Third Friday of the Month!

Don’t miss the chance to envelop yourself in the magic of dancing with live music from Ella Fitzgerald, Muddy Waters to Elvis Presley. Featuring the Robin Henkel Trio.

Fri, Jun 21, 7:30-9pm. $10/person.

Beverages available for sale.

Info

Music, Performance
La Jolla
858-459-0831
