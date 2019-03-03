Blvd. Mardi Gras Crawl

Join us for our 2nd annual Mardi Gras Crawl down El Cajon Boulevard on Sunday, March 3. The travelling party will include stops at local businesses, with drink and food specials and other fun activities along the way.

Festivities will kick off at 12 p.m. in the parking lot for local breweries Eppig Brewing, Pariah Brewing Company and JuneShine at 3052 El Cajon Blvd. Folk Arts Rare Records will be spinning, with food available from Shrimp Heads, a new Cajun restaurant on Boulevard.

Guests will be able to purchase Boulevard Tickets at this location to enjoy $2, $4 and $6 specials along the crawl route.

At 1:30 p.m., the Euphoria Brass Band will begin leading guests down El Cajon Boulevard, making stops along the way to explore local businesses:

STOP 1:

Lips - San Diego (San Diego’s famous drag queen super-club)

STOP 2:

Collins & Coupe (cocktail provisions)

Café Madeleine (French café)

Medina Kitchen (Moroccan Baja restaurant)

Barn Brewery (brew pub)

STOP 3:

Twisted Taps (brew pub)

Tacos la Mezcla (Mexican food truck)

FINAL STOP:

The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows

Around 3 p.m., the spirited crowd will arrive at its final destination, the historic Lafayette Hotel (2223 El Cajon Blvd.), where the party will continue with more music and dancing until 5 p.m.

Additional pre-party activities include a free Mardi Gras themed fitness challenge at KOR Strength and Conditioning Gym (4223 El Cajon Blvd.) and an art and healing fair at Soul Flow Studio (3095 El Cajon Blvd.), where guests can also create their own festive wear with beads, feathers and more. Both events begin at 11 a.m.

The dog-friendly event will also include a Best-Decorated “Mardi-Bra” contest at The Lafayette Hotel and Best-Dressed Dog contest at Bark Boulevard.

Councilmember Chris Ward (District 3) will serve as Grand Marshal.