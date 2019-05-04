Boardroom International Surfboard Show

Celebrating its 12th year the Boardroom (formerly Sacred Craft) highlights the surfboard manufacturing industry. A gathering of like minded enthusiasts who are drawn by an authentic love for riding waves and the crafts that move us along those waves.

DON’T MISS THESE EVENTS, HAPPENINGS, DEMOS, EXHIBITS PARTY: Boardroom Surfboard Show party Friday 630pm-930pm @Del Mar Plaza 15th St. Del Mar – slide shows, live music, video edits

SHAPING: Icons of Foam Tribute to the Masters shaping competition honoring Wayne Lynch.

GLASSING: Douglas Surf Products laminating demos featuring Mike Delaney and friends from Pure Glass

LEGACY: California Gold Surf Auction Download the Auction APP Click here.

CRAFTSMANSHIP: Best In Show : Widowmaker 2+1 w/ Channels

TALKS: Six engaging panels. 1) A QnA w/ Icon of Foam

Wayne Lynch ; 2) Big Waves Bravado; 3) The WSL – What’s Next? ; 4) The West Coast Boardriders – Future is Local, 5) Shaping The Industry; + more. presented by People Who Surf Podcast

MUSIC: Live music with Tower7 and Hold Fast.

SURFING: Demo morning 15th St Reef Del Mar presented by Sustainable Surf

SWAPPING: Vintage Surfboard Collectors Club Swap

EXCLUSIVE DEALS: custom surfboards, fins, wetsuits, skateboards, gear and art!

**FREE COFFEE OR BEVERAGE — BUY WEEKEND PASS TICKETS ONLINE BE ENTERED TO WIN A BRAND NEW SURFBOARD, PLUS… PRESENT YOU TICKET AT RANCH45 IN DEL MAR AND RECEIVE FREE COFFEE OR BEVERAGE.

Price: $10 - $20

Kids 16 & U FREE

Buy your tickets online and save.

