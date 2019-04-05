Boat to Stagecoach

Celebrate the 2019 Stagecoach Festival with your KSON friends aboard a Sights & Sips Cocktail Cruise on Friday, April 5th! John & Tammy from KSON's morning show will be on board with the KSON crew for tunes from Stagecoach artists, line dancing, delicious food and drinks, and live music from Moon Dog as the sun sets over San Diego Bay. Plus, one lucky guest will win a pair of tickets to Stagecoach!

YOUR CRUISE INCLUDES:

-Two hour Cruise on a Hornblower Yacht

-Boarding Glass of Champagne or sparkling Cider

-Complimentary hors d'oeuvres and dessert

-Drink Specials (Drinks available for purchase)

-Live Music with Moon Dog

-Sunset views

-John & Tammy from KSON in person

-Views of San Diego famous landmarks

-Playlist featuring Stagecoach Festival Artists

-Raffle for Stagecoach Festival passes