Bobby Sanchez Combo Thumpin Piano Rock N Roll & Food Truck at Ebullition Brew Works

Like a little extra woogie with your boogie? Then look no further. The Bobby Sanchez Combo has been rocking San Diego for over decade with his Jerry Lee Lewis inspired piano play.

While you are tapping your toes, enjoy Enchilamesta’s traditional family recipes made the authentic Mexican way. See what you have been missing — food not found in taco shops, including: huaraches, chalupas , sopes, y churros. The phrase “Sabor y Tradicion” (Taste and Tradition) is is in every meal they prepare.