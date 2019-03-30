Celebrate the evening with someone special and join us for a wonderful and romantic bohemian concert. Performers include Jean-Paul Morlet (vocals/guitar), Julio de la Huerta (guitar), Dania Alejandra Tamez (vocals), René Morlet (vocals), David Owen (piano), Jesus Jiménez (violin). Includes valet parking, light appetizers and a glass of wine.

Thu, Mar 30, 7pm. $25/Pre-purchase, $30/Door.