Bollywood & Bhangra Workshop in San Diego w/ DJ Prashant

ANDAAZ DANCE COMPANY PRESENTS.....

Learn How To Dance Bollywood & Bhangra w/DJ Prashant!

$30 Pre Register // $35 Door

Join us for a day dedicated to Bollywood & Bhangra music & dance in San Diego, CA.

Dance Workshop:

Saturday, January 26, 2019

1 pm to 3 pm (teens & above)

Location: Studio FX, 9825 Carroll Centre Rd, San Diego, CA 92126

Dance like a Bollywood star! After 10 years of teaching across the west coast, the charismatic choreographer and DJ Prashant is coming to Andaaz Dance Company in San Diego for a workshop dedicated to sharing vibrant dances from India. Come prepared to smile and sweat at this workshop focusing on two high energy music and dance forms!

Participants will spend the first-hour learning Bhangra, the energetic folk dance originating from the north Indian state of Punjab. During the second hour, Prashant will introduce you to the dreamy world of Bollywood, India’s largest film industry based out of Mumbai. You will learn the building blocks of both dances, as well as build a choreography for each form that will have you smiling throughout the workshop and beyond.

Watch this LIVE video from Prashant’s recent workshop in Denver.

Evening Party:

Interested participants will have the opportunity to perform the choreography they learn in class alongside Prashant at our Jai Ho! Dance Party later in the evening at Kava Lounge!

Bollywood Party 4th Saturdays in San Diego

Saturday, January 26, 2019

2812 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA

9pm onward (21+)

Workshop attendees (21+) get FREE entry into this party! Come practice what you learned in class on the dance floor. :)

Teleport to a scene smack in the middle of a Bollywood musical within minutes at DJ Prashant’s Jai Ho! Dance Party. At the core of Jai Ho!, we celebrate the values of inclusivity and sharing positive vibes by bringing the best of Indian culture to the dance floor. With festive elements like Holi Colors & Dandiya Sticks, we create a celebration of music and dance like none other. We invite you to be goofy, smile, make friends on the dance floor, and of course, to sing and dance ALL. NIGHT. LONG.

Dance party recap video:

About DJ Prashant:

Prashant spent 12 years specializing in Bollywood choreography which culminated into a thoroughly entertaining 2.5 hr narrative musical last year. It was quite literally ‘A Bollywood Dream’ come true. And yes, that is also the name of the show. 🙂

When he is not traveling across the US teaching dance or DJ’ing, Prashant spends time making music with his producer, Jireh.

Music & Dance:

Social Media:

Miscellaneous:

About Andaaz Bollywood Dance Academy:

Andaaz brings you Bollywood dance classes in a much joyful and friendly atmosphere. We also offer Indian classical, folk dances like Garba and Bhangra and western styles like Bollywood Hip-hop and Locking classes apart from Bollywood dance style to all age levels where everyone can learn, grow and most importantly have fun enjoying Bollywood culture in Andaaz (style).