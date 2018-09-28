Bolt Brewery's Beerfest

Prost!

It's that amazing time of year again, so get dressed in your German best and get down to Bolt Brewery for Beerfest!!

We will have Bavarian Music, German food, games and competitions, new beer releases and best of all FREE ENTRY!!!

Ping pong, cornhole, and stein holding contests all weekend and a special movie screening of Beerfest on Sunday night.

21 and over after 7PM Friday and Saturday night!