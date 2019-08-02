Bon Odori Festival

The Buddhist Temple of San Diego and the Japanese Friendship Garden invite you to the 2019 Bon Odori "Gathering of Joy" festival in Balboa Park!

This 2 day festival will be filled with food, crafts, entertainment and of course, DANCING!

_________________

On August 2nd, you'll be able to make your own toro nagashi to either take home or set afloat at JFG. Lanterns will be sold at the Inamori Pavilion on a first come, first serve basis. Lantern making kits will only be available until 5:00 PM. Lantern floating is scheduled for 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM at the lower garden.

_________________

On August 3rd, the festival extends out to the Organ Pavilion at 4:00 PM* where everyone will be invited to participate in the Bon Odori dance.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. your paid admission into the Japanese Friendship Garden gives you access to the upper and lower garden.

At 4 p.m. the JFG lower garden will close and admission to the upper garden will be free to the public. During this time the Spreckels Organ Pavilion will begin activities which will include live entertainment, community group booths, and craft vendors.