Bonita Firefighters 5th Annual Pancake Breakfast

PRESS RELEASE

BONITA, CA - For the fifth year in a row, the Bonita Firefighters Association will host their community pancake breakfast on Sunday, June 9th at the Bonita fire station. “The past five years have been amazing,” explained union president Sonny Felkins. “The community support has been outstanding and our attendance has been in the hundreds.” This year’s breakfast will not only include a delicious menu, but booths and demonstrations from a number of community service organizations. Paramedics will be on hand to teach Hands-Only CPR. “This may be the only place where you can learn how to save someone’s life while eating a plate of delicious flapjacks,” added Felkins.

Bonita Firefighters Fifth Annual Pancake Breakfast

June 9, 2019

8:00 am - 11:00 am

4900 Bonita Road, Bonita 91902

Suggested $5.00 donation

Educational Booths

Demonstrations

Learn Hands-Only CPR