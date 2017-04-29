Bonsai Show and Sale

The San Diego Bonsai Club is holding their annual Spring Exhibition and Sale on April 29th and 30th, in the historic Casa del Prado, room 101 in Balboa Park. Admission is free.

Starting at 10:00am and going until 5:00pm, on both days, amazing bonsai will be on display. There will be bonsai technique demonstrations on Saturday and Sunday at 11:00a.m. and 1:00p.m. Bonsai of varying sizes and species as well as other bonsai- related items will be for sale by club members at attractive prices.