BoochFest - Socal's First Kombucha Festival

Come Get Your Booch On at SoCal's 1st Kombucha Festival!

BoochFest, launching in San Diego, is an event to promote health and wellness through food, drink, and fun! We are creating a space to bring the community together to celebrate everything kombucha through the craft and passion of the brands and maker's.

FEATURING:

Kombucha Tastings + Live Entertainment + Zen Zone + Yoga Classes + DIY Workshops + Hard-Booch Lounge + Outdoor Games + Art Installations and Much More!

Entry ticket includes complimentary tasting glass.

LOCATION: North Premenade at Liberty Station - 2848 Dewey Rd. San Diego, CA 92106

-----Ticket Options-----

General Admission - $30:

Entry ($35 after May 1st)

Hard Booch Lounge (21 and older) - $40:

Entry and Hard Booch Lounge Access ($45 after May 1st)

VIP - $50:

Entry/Skip the line tastings/Hard Booch Lounge/Parking ($55 after May 1st)

**This is a family friendly event. Kids 12 and under are free with parent/guardian.**