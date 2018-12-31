Boogie Night NYE

We're nodding to the 70s and inviting you to come disco with us on NYE. Tickets include (1) free drink from Moniker Cocktail Co., snacks by Mastiff Sausage Co., desserts by Hey There Cupcake, Cotton Candy from Get Fluffed Up, interactive experiences like a DIY glitter eye + hair bar by Huxley Salon, a glass of champagne at midnight + so much more.

Live music + djs. Some rad installs. Photobooths (duh). And we'll have some fun surprises... just come.

Extra drinks can be purchased that eve ($5-$10) as well as an intimate whiskey tasting and cigars ($15).