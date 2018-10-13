The Book Catapult One-Year Anniversary Party

As of this October The Book Catapult has been open as a fully-functional, brick-and-mortar, independent bookstore in South Park for a full year! So we're throwing a party, naturally!

Please join us at The Book Catapult on Saturday, October 13th for an all-day celebration!

At 11:00am we will welcome acclaimed local children's book illustrator SUSIE GHAHREMANI. Susie will be reading and signing copies of her new kids book, Balance the Birds as well as her always popular Stack the Cats. If you have a small person in your life, you will definitely want to come meet Susie and have a book or two signed. Signed books make AMAZING gifts!

At 3:00, the adult party kicks into gear with Cocktails with the Catapult. We're upgrading our regular Sunday Coffee with the Catapult event this month to a Saturday cocktail party. Our booksellers will be discussing some of the hot new books out there right now, as well as some of our favorite titles from this first year of The Book Catapult. All books discussed during Cocktails will be 20% off during the day-of.

And following cocktail hour, we'll cut some birthday cake!

We will also have swell, free book giveaways all throughout the day.

Do join us if you can. We, quite literally, would not be here if not for the support of our book-loving community!