Authors Aliza Sherman and Dr. Junella Chin invite you to celebrate the launch of their book, Cannabis and CBD for Health and Wellness, on June 21, 2019.

This is a time for friends, family and colleagues to get together for a casual gathering to mix and mingle and hear from the authors about their new book and about cannabis and CBD for health and wellness in general.

THE AUTHORS…

Aliza Sherman, Ellementa CEO

Aliza Sherman is a web pioneer and author of 12 books. In 1995, she started the first woman-owned Internet company, Cybergrrl, Inc., and the first global Internet networking organization for women, Webgrrls International. Newsweek named her one of the “Top People Who Matter Most on the Internet” in 1995. In 2009, Fast Company called her one of the “Most Powerful Women in Technology.”

Aliza’s early work on the Internet helped pave the way for today’s web industry. Today, she is CEO of Ellementa, Inc., an international network and resource for women interested in cannabis and CBD for health and wellness. Ellementa connects women to cannabis experts and quality cannabis-related products and services.

Aliza’s other books include The Happy, Healthy Nonprofit; Social Media Engagement for Dummies; Mom, Incorporated, The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Crowdsourcing and The Everything Blogging Book as well as two Cybergrrl books about the Internet for women.

Dr. Junella Chin, MD

For over a decade, Dr. Junella Chin practiced medicine in California, specializing in osteopathic manipulative medicine, nutrition, and medical cannabis. A Bronx native, who moved back to New York four years ago, Dr. Chin is currently treating both children and adults in New York City.

Dr. Chin is dedicated to thinking beyond the limitations of standard allopathic medicine. She has extensive medical training, including Nutritional Biochemistry at Cornell University, Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine in California, and a research position at Columbia University, Center for Complementary and Alternative Medicine in Women’s Research in New York.

Dr. Chin has been an advocate for better understanding of the science and medicine of marijuana and has been profiled for her work in St. Jude’s Medical, Fordham University Business School, NY Hall of Science, HuffPost, USA Today, and NBC TODAY.

This Book Tour Is Brought To You By:

Care By Design

Care By Design offers CBD-rich tinctures, vapes, gel caps and topicals made from sun-grown California cannabis that is farmed using environmentally sensitive methods.

Highland Pantry

Highland Pantry is the cannabis brand boomer babes deserve.

Vital Leaf

Vital Leaf crafts artisan CBD chocolates and herbal formulas made to truly nourish your body and satisfy your most discerning tastebuds.

Strainprint

Strainprint is the leading provider of crowd-sourced medical Cannabis Data in North America with an app designed for patients by patients and an online community for users of all knowledge levels and meant as a place to learn, engage, and support.

MyJane Inc.

MyJane is a community to empower women to make educated choices about how cannabis can play a role in their wellness.

ArioVape

Ario Vape makes products that fit your lifestyle. Home grown in the Pacific Northwest and centered at the heart of the action, our goal is to bring you unparalleled customer service and the most innovative products on the market.

Our Media Partners:

eventhi.io

The world's first cannabis ticketing and event platform for the cannabis industry and community.

Direct Cannabis Network

Direct Cannabis Network is the leading digital news network covering the latest tech, entrepreneurs and innovative companies in the legal cannabis industry.

DISCLAIMER:

Ellementa Gatherings are non-consumption events. Ellementa does not condone consumption of cannabis on the premises of Gatherings. If consumption does take place at the event or any product is obtained at the event that is consumed after, attendees consume at their own risk and fully indemnify Ellementa, Inc. and its stakeholders from any responsibility. Everyone attending this event or other Ellementa events confirm they are 21 years of age or over and fully responsible for their own actions.

ABOUT ELLEMENTA:

We create welcoming spaces where women can come together to speak openly about cannabis wellness. Cannabis has been used to enhance women’s health for centuries. Ellementa organizes Gatherings in over 50 cities connecting women to cannabis experts and brands. Learn about cannabis for health, wellness, self-care, and caregiving. These are non-consumption, educational monthly events for women/female-identified only.

At each monthly Ellementa Gathering, we’ll explore why cannabis and CBD are so compatible with the human body and answer all of your questions. (If we don’t know the answers, we’ll find them!)