Marketing rules are meant to be broken, but it helps to know where to start. Whether self-published or traditionally published, the game remains the same. All authors need to be consistently talking about their book.

Come learn some of the marketing techniques publishing houses use to promote authors before and after book launch. Each method discussed in this class are free ways to self-promote but will require dedication and focus to achieve results. We’ll talk about the power of your own network and how to build email marketing campaigns and work with social media using writing and video. Most importantly we’ll get organized by developing content calendars based on your specific launch (or re-launch) date so you can work ahead without the stress of on-the-spot marketing genius. There will also be discussion on what it means to use affiliate marketing and how to get a little help from your friends, respectfully.

To enroll in the class, go to: http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-04-11-book-launching-and-re-launching-secrets-with-tia-meredith/