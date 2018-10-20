http://sandiegowriters.org/2018-10-20-book-publishing-1-2-3-with-laurie-gibson

Grab a pen and join us for this lively, info-packed session, where we’ll check out today’s vibrant book business; share ideas for finding and connecting with agents and editors; suggest how writers can improve their craft; discuss the various levels of editing; and wrap up with a few tips for promotion (for example, in-person events such as readings and signings), gleaned from interviews with booksellers and literary agents.

Other highlights: writing prompts, four-page handout, “Ask the Editor” Q&A, sample edit of five manuscript pages.

Presenter: Laurie Gibson, who has edited/proofread hundreds of books, including the writing of success guru Brian Tracy, trailblazing novelist Alice Walker, and more than 100 first-time authors of fiction and nonfiction alike.

For more specifics about the program and presenter, e-mail wordworker1@earthlink.net or visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/laurie-gibson-a6b2645