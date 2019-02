What: Fiction Reading/Chapbook Release Party

When: Saturday, March 9th at 7PM

Where: Gold Leaf South Park, 2225 30th Street, San Diego, CA 92104

Launch Party to Celebrate Ashley Morrow Hermsmeier’s Chapbook,

Something Like the End

Ashley Morrow Hermsmeier will read from her chapbook, SOMETHING LIKE THE END on Saturday, March 9th, at Gold Leaf South Park at 7PM.

SOMETHING LIKE THE END has been named by top Goodreads reviewer, Lori Hettler, as one of the 26 book picks to read this season.

Laced with foreboding and propulsive menace, Ashley Morrow Hermsmeier’s new collection of short fiction reverberates with the clang of alarm bells. Confronted by inescapable dark in the face of a certain end or its apocalyptic aftermath, the characters in these six stories must come to terms with the lonely, inevitable questions that surround something as small and powerful as death, as big and catastrophic as the end of the world. Grim and haunting in one turn, uncanny and wildly strange in the next, Something Like the End asks us to look long and hard into the darkness—and then dive in.

“Ashley Morrow Hermsmeier is as fearless as her protagonists, who face down disasters, natural and fantastical, using their wits and wisdom,” Bonnie Jo Campbell, author of National Book Award finalist AMERICAN SALVAGE, writes. “These eloquent and uncanny stories give the reader no safe place to stand, but plenty of reason to dance.”

Ashley Morrow Hermsmeier holds an MFA in fiction from Pacific University. Her short stories, essays, and flash fiction have appeared in journals such as phoebe, Michigan Quarterly Review, Flash Fiction Magazine, Streetlight, Front Porch, Weber, and many others. She has won two previous fiction contests (2015, 2017) and is a Pushcart Prize nominee. She currently teaches English and writing in San Diego.

Something Like the End won Black Lawrence Press’s Fall 2017 Black River Chapbook Competition.

###