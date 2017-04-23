Karolyn Smith Book Signing

Karolyn Smith; 2014 Veteran of the Year for the 71st District (CA) will be at the historic Warwick's book store in La Jolla April 23 from Noon-2:00 signing her newly released children's book "Sophia the Bionic Cat". This Children's book is the TRUE story of a Veteran and an amputee kitten and how through technology and love, they overcame. This unique children's book is for ages 2-10 and is written in a newly discovered "Open Dyslexic" font and will tell the true tale of perseverance. Check out the book at www.3pawsup.com ! Books at the signing are $25.00 (personally signed) or can be purchased in advanced online at Barnes and Nobel or Amazon.