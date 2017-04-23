Karolyn Smith Book Signing
Warwick's Bookstore 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla, California 92037
Karolyn Smith; 2014 Veteran of the Year for the 71st District (CA) will be at the historic Warwick's book store in La Jolla April 23 from Noon-2:00 signing her newly released children's book "Sophia the Bionic Cat". This Children's book is the TRUE story of a Veteran and an amputee kitten and how through technology and love, they overcame. This unique children's book is for ages 2-10 and is written in a newly discovered "Open Dyslexic" font and will tell the true tale of perseverance. Check out the book at www.3pawsup.com ! Books at the signing are $25.00 (personally signed) or can be purchased in advanced online at Barnes and Nobel or Amazon.
Info
Warwick's Bookstore 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla, California 92037 View Map
please enable javascript to view