Book Writing and Publishing: Four Blow-by-Blow Case Studies with Handouts About Writing, Schedules, Contracts, Agents, and Publishers with Brandon Hall, Ph.D.

San Diego Writers, Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Suite 202 and 204, San Diego, California 92106

Do you have questions about making your book happen? Writing it? Finishing it? Getting it published?

Dr. Hall will share all he knows about moving a book project from idea, to writing schedules and daily habits, to final manuscript, to working with agents and editors, and finally, off to the publisher. He will share the stories, plus handouts of formats for co-author agreements, proposals, royalty negotiations, and contracts for his books, including:

* Co-author w Jack Canfield, The Success Principles Workbook, HarperCollins, Jan 2020

* Co-author w David Allen, The Getting Things Done (GTD) Workbook, Penguin, September, 2019  com/Amazon-GTD-Workbook

* Women’s Empowerment: A Resource Guide to Programs Around the World, Dec, 2019, co-author with Donna Vincent Roe.

* Author, Web-Based Training Cookbook, the first book about online learning for corporations, 1997  com/Amazon-Web-Based-Training-Book

To enroll in the class, go to: http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-05-11-book-writing-and-publishing-four-blow-by-blow-case-studies-with-handouts-about-writing-schedules-contracts-agents-and-publishers-with-brandon-hall-ph-d/

San Diego Writers, Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Suite 202 and 204, San Diego, California 92106
Point Loma
619-696-0363
