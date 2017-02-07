Border Film Week 2017
University of San Diego, Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice Theatre 5998 Alcalá Park, San Francisco, California 92110
An inspiring collection of films about the border and the relationship between the U.S. and Mexico, including: "La Esquina del Mundo" (2016), "Undocumented" (2016), and "Through the Wall" (2016), followed by discussions and receptions.
For more information:
sandiego.edu/events
(619) 260-7919
Info
