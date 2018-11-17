Borderless Waters

Esquivel Calle Salvador Díaz Mirón 4ta. 8182, Zona Centro, 22000 Tijuana, B.C. , Tijuana, Estado de Baja California, Mexico

As you read this the Punta Bandera treatment plant is releasing millions of gallons of raw sewage into the Pacific Ocean.

Located just 5 miles south of the border, this literal river of human waste is responsible for many of the beach closures and water-borne diseases that occur on both sides of the border. Enough is enough.

Join us November 17th as we come together as a cross-border community to learn more about this issue and what we can do to solve it.

Live music, food, drinks and raffle will follow.

