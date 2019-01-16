Bored and Brilliant: The Class with Marcie Colleen and Adam Greenfield

Do you have a creative project that is constantly put on the back burner due to lack of time or energy? Do you feel like your phone is distracting you from your creative self? Have you struggled to simply leave your phone in your pocket for a measly 20 minutes? Then, this class is for you!

Pick a creative project to focus on for four weeks and Adam and Marcie will get you there. But first, you gotta get bored before you can get brilliant and move the needle on that stuck project to see real progress!

Based upon the book Bored and Brilliant by Manoush Zomorodi, host of WNYC’S Podcast Note to Self, this four-week class is part book club, part creative experimentation. Participants will investigate the neuroscience behind boredom and its link to inspiration to explore ways to unlock their own productivity and artistic self-expression through a mixture of discussion, hands-on exercises, and self-reflection.

Reading the book and/or listening to the podcast is suggested, but not required.