Far from your average hometown parades, prepare to be wowed from the streets to the SKIES as the 53rd Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival kicks off at 10 AM on Saturday, October 20th with an air parade! Feast your eyes on the sky for a 30-minute air parade featuring over 30 vintage and military aircrafts. As if this extremely rare show wasn’t enough, over 100 outrageous entries will strut their stuff down the main street around the beloved Christmas Circle directly after the air parade at 10:30 AM! From a multi-aircraft parade to elaborate floats, marching bands, classic cars and trick-riding cowboys—Borrego Days Desert Festival is truly the only place you can see it all!

Following the parade, head over to Christmas Circle to continue the excitement with live music, a kid’s carnival, vintage car show, margarita and beer garden, and rows of unique booths offering a variety handmade goods, beautiful artwork, crafts and delicious food. The FREE festival returns Saturday, October 20th through Sunday, October 21st, 10AM-5PM, to showcase all the wonderful qualities that make Borrego Springs so unique. Make it a weekend to remember with family and friends at the 53rd Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival.

For more information please call (760) 767-5555 or visit BorregoDays.com. The Borrego Days Desert Festival is a project of the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce& Visitors’ Bureau (VisitBorrego.com), serving the needs of the community of Borrego Springs since 1950, and with the support of its 501(c)(3) public benefit fiscal sponsor the Borrego Festivals Foundation (BFF.NGO).