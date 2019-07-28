The San Diego Watercolor Society presents “Borrowing from the Past,” an art exhibition juried by award-winning artist Helen Hayes. The exhibit runs 7/28/2019 through 8/31/2019 at our Art Gallery in The ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station. The Opening Reception is Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5-8 pm with 95-100 original ready-to-hang paintings for sale, plus wine, food and the fellowship of other art enthusiasts. The Gallery is open Weds-Sat, 10 am – 4 pm, Sun 12-4 pm, and is free to the public. Visit www.sdws.org for more information and to view our Online Gallery.