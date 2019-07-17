Boston Scientific Presents Men’s Health Seminar

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is an enlargement of the prostate gland affecting about 50% of men by age 60, and up to 90% of men by age 85. Whether you suspect you have BPH, or have already been diagnosed, join us to learn more about treatment options for symptom relief. Evening’s speaker is Dr. Scott Simon. Partners and guests are welcome. Light refreshments will be served.

Wed, Jul 17. Registration 6pm, Lecture 6:30pm.

Free, registration required.