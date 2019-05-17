Bow Wow Dog Bakery - Dog Mom's Rock! Cookie Decorating for your Doggo
Bow Wow Beauty Shoppe 4219 Park Boulevard, San Diego, California 92103
In this fun, hands-on event, you’ll master the surprisingly simple techniques for transforming yogurt icing and grain free dog cookies into edible art. Your Professional Dog Baker will walk you through the steps for incorporating colors into the icing and using the flooding method to create professional-style designs. You’ll learn and laugh alongside other attendees as you practice piping skills and create beautifully decorated cookies.
