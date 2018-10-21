Boxing & Bellinis at Estancia La Jolla

Estancia La Jolla's #SelfCareSunday series continues with Boxing & Bellinis on October 21st. Enjoy a boxing class in Estancia's Garden Courtyard and complimentary Bellinis with Moët & Chandon champagne, super-food tapas, mini-spa services, as well as a chance to win complimentary spa services, one night stay at Estancia and retail products. The ticket price also includes a pool day pass to soak up the sun after class at Estancia La Jolla and complimentary valet parking.

This “fight” against cancer event will donate 5% of our ticket proceeds to Susan G. Komen San Diego. Registration opens at 11:30AM and the boxing class will start at 12PM.

This series will occur once a month at Estancia La Jolla through November and will feature a different local instructor each month.

Please note that this fitness class is taught outdoors so hats are advised and the Estancia Spa will have sunscreen available. Feel free to bring your own yoga mat for part of the class. If you are going to use our pool after the class, please bring a bathing suit.

Upcoming #SelfCareSunday Events:

11/4: Vinyasa and Vino with Core Power