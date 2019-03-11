Boys & Girls Club of Carlsbad Dine Out

Carlsbad’s Notorious Burgers is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad to invite you to enjoy craft burgers and beer, all the while helping out local families in need. On Monday, March 11, the speakeasy-style burger hub will raise money for Carlsbad’s Boys and Girls Club program. Notorious Burgers will donate 25% of the day’s sales toward helping low income families cover the cost of joining the organization’s Carlsbad club, summer camps and after-school programs.

The North County restaurant specializes in craft burgers and beer and also offers an array of indulgent sides and sandwiches, plus healthier options such as salads and grain bowls.

Boys & Girls Club of Carlsbad is supported 100% by private donations to promote and enhance the development of boys and girls by instilling a sense of belonging, competence, usefulness and influence.