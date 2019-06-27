Brain Longevity Workshop: Everything You Need to Know to Prevent and Reverse Memory Decline

Learn about the latest evidence-based research, conducted by leading universities, on how to prevent and even reverse cognitive decline through lifestyle changes. This 2-hour workshop is intended to educate people of all ages about lifestyle choices they can make to reduce the risk of chronic diseases, including dementia. Learn the latest research on risk factors, diet, supplements, exercise, as well as hands-on mental and physical brain stimulation techniques.

Thu, Jun 27, 11:30am-1:30pm. $20/M, $30/NM.