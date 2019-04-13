Brake in the Village - Sip, Shop & Stroll

Gear up for a great afternoon of free music, entertainment, fantastic shopping, tasty treats and, of course – incredible cars. Throughout La Jolla’s famed shopping district you’ll get up close and personal with Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, Bentley, McLaren and Icon Aviation’s portable aircraft. Register in advance to receive your VIP “Brake in the Village Guide” as well as a chance to win fantastic prizes courtesy of the La Jolla Village Merchants Association and its members.