The Westwind Brass, San Diego's premier professional brass ensemble, and the San Diego Maritime Museum announce their upcoming series of concerts, 'Brass at Sea' aboard the Steam Ferry Berkeley. This world class ensemble will bring together performance, dialogue, wit, and fellowship to take audiences on a journey through the ages. Set against the stunning backdrop of the San Diego Harbor, in the Romantic era ballroom of this beautiful historical landmark, this series promises to be a journey for audiences of all ages!

The Westwind Brass Ensemble, in residence at the San Diego State University School of Music and Dance, includes include Elizabeth Howard, John Wilds and Karl Soukup (trumpets), Barry Toombs (horn), Eric Starr (trombone) and Bryan Smith (tuba).

The final events for the 2017 season include the:

2/12/17: 100 Years of Original Brass Works. If you think brass compositions ended with Sousa, think again! Come hear contemporary interpretations of the sounds of brass ensemble, from the playful to the somber as we highlight works by Malcolm Arnold, Anthony Dilorenzo, Eugene Bozza, Anthony Plog, Witold Lutoslawski, Peter Schickele, and Bruce Broughton. Sunday Feb 12, 2017 from 4pm-6 pm.

5/7/2017: American Jazz with Pacific Blast. The grand finale to the season celebrates a West Coast twist on that most iconic of American art forms: jazz. We will shake it up and cool it down with compositions from Jelly Roll Morton, Louis Armstrong, to Miles Davis and a whole lot in between. Sunday May 7, 2017 from 4 pm-6pm.

Price Information: $10 + $1.50 fee (Students, Seniors and Military w/ID), $20 + $2 fee (Museum Members) $25 + $2.25 fee (General Admission). Full series subscriptions are available for $70 + $4.50 fee) (Maritime Museum Members) and $90 + $5.50 fee (General Admission).

Tickets Available Online at at TicketLeap https://westwind-brass.ticketleap.com/brass-at-sea-concert-series/

Location: Maritime Museum of San Diego - Steam Ferry Berkeley

1492 N Harbor Dr. San Diego, CA 92101

For More Information: Contact Westwind Brass

619-665-9125 or email: info@westwindbrass.org. Or visit: Westwind Brass on the web.

For Media Inquiries: Contact SJF Communications;

408-398-5940 or email: sjfcommunications@gmail.com.

Like Westwind Brass on Facebook

Ticket Link: https://westwind-brass.ticketleap.com/brass-at-sea-concert-series/dates/Feb-12-2017_at_0400PM

The Westwind Brass exists to broaden and enrich the musical legacy of local, national and international audiences through performance and educational services featuring brass instruments and music. Westwind Brass musicians perform in various configurations of featuring the unique timbre of brass instruments and performing the brass repertoire at a high artistic level. Westwind Brass is a 501(c) (3) Public Benefit Corporation. For more information, visit Guidestar.org