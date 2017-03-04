Brave-a-Shave for Kids with Cancer

Be a hero for kids with cancer.

Join us on Saturday, March 4 from noon to 4 p.m for our annual St. Baldrick's event. Whether you decide to shave your head, volunteer, or donate, we hope you'll be a part of the excitement.

The St. Baldrick's Foundation is a volunteer-powered charity that funds more in childhood cancer research grants than any organization except the U.S. government. We invest your donation wisely with researchers at hundreds of institutions worldwide, not just one hospital, and support innovative projects that are leading the way to cures for kids with cancer.

Get involved and you'll be giving hope to infants, children, teens and young adults fighting childhood cancers! 100% of the proceeds go to childhood cancer research.

Tickets are $10-20; $10 minimum donation or $20 for a t-shirt and raffle ticket. All tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of the event.