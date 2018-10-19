Braxton Cook at ArtPower at UC San Diego

“As a modern day Jazz musician and millennial at the same time, I like to blend the lines between genres and styles while still maintaining elements of the tradition.”—Braxton Cook

One of this generation’s emerging voices on the alto saxophone, Braxton Cook is also a talented vocalist and songwriter, whose sound blends soul, R&B, and jazz. Raised in Prince George’s County, MD, Cook’s upbringing helped to shape his unique style, which captures the spirit of the Jazz Age while continuing to push the genre forward for his generation.

A graduate of Juilliard, Cook has played alongside Wynton Marsalis, Christian McBride, Jon Batiste, and Robert Glasper; toured with Grammy-nominated trumpeter Christian Scott; performed with Rihanna at MTV’s 2016 Video Music Awards and on America’s Got Talent 2015 and 2016 seasons; and recorded with renowned rappers Mac Miller and Anderson .Paak on the song “Dang!,” from Miller’s album The Divine Feminine. Cook and his newly formed band will perform their latest album, Somewhere in Between, which aims to inspire artists and people from all walks of life to embrace their uniqueness.