On Saturday, March 29th We have a special show at Cafe Bar Europa, San Diego, CA.

Get ready for Brazilian Samba Rock Night!

Marauak and live Samba Rock Band playing classics from Brazilian Samba Rock Music. Wear your dancing shoes and be ready to sweat.

We will have special guests playing with us on stage for this celebration: Mateus Zebra on Drum Set, Isaac Lewis on Keyboards, Gil on Bass, Ilana Queiroz on Percussion and Marauak on Guitar and Vocal .

And we will have DJ SOLO playing the hottest songs to keep the dance floor warmed.

Food and Drinks special all night long. 20% Discount.

Tickets are $15 at the door or $10 on eventbrite.com (Advanced tickets).

For more info visit www.marauak.com