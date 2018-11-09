Lucia Menezes performs in San Diego for the first time

Lucia was born in Itapipoca, a small town in the northeast of Brazil, and has built a solid career as performer and recording artist. Her intimate interpretations and flexible voice deliver so much feeling that a unique sound is created. In 2008, Lucia was nominee in the category “best singer” in the “Brazilian Music Award” (the Brazilian Grammy). On her latest release "Lucia", by Biscoito Fino Records, you can perceive her search for new sounds without losing the respect for traditional Brazilian music and its most imposing artists. The icing on the cake are two very special duets with legends Chico Buarque and Miucha on the songs “Desencontro” and “Sonho de Marinheiro”.

According to journalist Sérgio Cabral “she builds a sort of bridge between the northeast and the southeast through her recordings, singing what is best and available in both regions”. Her repertoire reflects memories and rhythms from her homeland, like frevo e forró, with Nando Duarte on 7-strings guitar, Gee Rabe on accordion, Ted Falcon on violin and mandolin, and Clarice Cast on percussion.