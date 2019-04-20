Breakfast with Bunny
Westfield North County 272 E. Via Rancho Pkwy, Escondido, California 92025
The Easter Bunny is bringing pizza for breakfast! Children & their families are invited to join us at California Pizza Kitchen for a fun filled, exclusive breakfast with the Bunny.
Children will enjoy their very own breakfast pizza and beverage. Plus, all children ages 12 & under will receive a FREE CPKids Meal Certificate for a future visit.
COST: $12 per child (not including tax + gratuity - to be paid upon arrival)
