Breakfast at Tiffany's to Benefit Miracle Babies

Miracle Babies, a non-profit organization that provides financial and emotional support to families with critically ill babies in local Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs), will celebrate the five-year anniversary of the Miracle Circle Auxiliary on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla. The annual event, co-chaired by Elaine Becerra and MJ Wittman, will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include a breakfast cocktail reception, decadent brunch, and exciting raffle. Dr. Edith Eva Eger will present a keynote speech and Editor-at-Large at Ranch & Coast, Andrea Naversen, will serve as the emcee. For tickets, visit www.miraclebabies.org