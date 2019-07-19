Comic Con is Breaking Borders!

On July 19th, FRIDAY 6:30-7:30 pm Room 8 @ San Diego Comic-Con 2019,

San Diego Convention Center

The annual panel at Comic Con celebrating Chicano Popular Arts and Comics will focus

this year on the theme of Breaking Borders, between nations, between communities, between artforms and between peoples. This year, Athenaeum Arts Logan curator Daniela Kelly will be moderating and introducing Mexican graphic novelist Claudia

Dominguez, author of More Than Money, her harrowing account of escaping to San Diego from Mexico City as a refugee. There will be a exhibition of her graphic novel More Than Money at the Athenaeum Art Center in Logan coinciding with the first week

of Comic Con.

Featuring Joaquin Junco: San Diego-based political cartoonist now assisting co-exhibitor Lalo Alcaraz

on his award-winning syndicated newspaper strip 'La Cucaracha’ Mario Torero Chicano Artist,

The Tularosa Gallery on 2602 Imperial Ave [corner of Imperial & 26th Street in San Diego 92102], will

be exhibiting the original works of the Breaking Borders panellists including Lalo Alcaraz, Joaquin Junco,

Claudia Dominguez, and Mario Torero as well as border artist JOSE HUGO SANCHEZ