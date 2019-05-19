Breaking into Travel Writing with Maggie Espinosa
San Diego Writers, Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Suite 202 and 204, San Diego, California 92106
Travel the world and get paid!
Turn your writing skills into a travel career. Travel Journalist, Maggie Espinosa, will show you how to sell your vacation stories to a myriad publications. This class will teach you how to access editors, decipher editorial guidelines, compose a query, negotiate contracts, qualify for press trips, find unique story angles, delve into social media, become a published author, and much more.
To enroll in the class, go to: http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-05-19-breaking-into-travel-writing-with-maggie-espinosa/