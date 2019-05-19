Breaking into Travel Writing with Maggie Espinosa

to Google Calendar - Breaking into Travel Writing with Maggie Espinosa - 2019-05-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Breaking into Travel Writing with Maggie Espinosa - 2019-05-19 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Breaking into Travel Writing with Maggie Espinosa - 2019-05-19 10:00:00 iCalendar - Breaking into Travel Writing with Maggie Espinosa - 2019-05-19 10:00:00

San Diego Writers, Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Suite 202 and 204, San Diego, California 92106

Travel the world and get paid!

Turn your writing skills into a travel career. Travel Journalist, Maggie Espinosa, will show you how to sell your vacation stories to a myriad publications. This class will teach you how to access editors, decipher editorial guidelines, compose a query, negotiate contracts, qualify for press trips, find unique story angles, delve into social media, become a published author, and much more.

To enroll in the class, go to: http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-05-19-breaking-into-travel-writing-with-maggie-espinosa/

Info

San Diego Writers, Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Suite 202 and 204, San Diego, California 92106 View Map
Art , Workshops
Point Loma
619-696-0363
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Breaking into Travel Writing with Maggie Espinosa - 2019-05-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Breaking into Travel Writing with Maggie Espinosa - 2019-05-19 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Breaking into Travel Writing with Maggie Espinosa - 2019-05-19 10:00:00 iCalendar - Breaking into Travel Writing with Maggie Espinosa - 2019-05-19 10:00:00